Nebraska, Iowa update unemployment claim numbers

Virginia's unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.
Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.(Associated Press)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment number update.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, initials unemployment claims are up compared to the previous week. Just under 4,200 claims were reported last week. Continued claims are currently at about 13,500. That number does not include pandemic unemployment assistance claims. It’s also down by over 1,000 to the previous week.

Iowa

In Iowa, new claims continue its trend of alternating between increasing and decreasing week by week. There were about 4,600 initial claims reported last week. That’s about 500 more than the previous week, which was itself a decrease from the previous week. The good news is continued claims continued to drop for the 8th straight week last week. They are now sitting at just under 42,000.

