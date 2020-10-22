Advertisement

Flood-stricken Paradise Lakes prepares for new owner

By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Paradise Lakes have been sold. The sale of the flood-ruined mobile home park has been long-awaited.

The entire mobile home park has been flattened and is ready for a new owner and new homes.

An out-of-state company has bought this property for nearly 1.5 million dollars. And Bellevue’s mayor says they’re likely to rebuild

“My understanding is they own several other parks in the country, they’re a big company and I think they have every intention of coming back in with manufactured homes,” said Mayor Rusty Hike.

The city took a lien on the property last year after the former owner said he couldn’t afford the million-dollar teardown.

Now that it’s sold the that lien can be collected.

“We didn’t use any taxpayer’s money to clean it up. There might be a small percentage of it 12.5 percent but for the most part, FEMA covered the cost for us and they’ll get paid back when they collect on the lien of the sale.”

That 12.5 percent means the city is still stuck paying roughly $120,000. A lot better than the entire one million -- says the mayor.

“Compared to what we had down there we were a little worried, so I think we came out pretty well,” said Hike.

And as far rebuilding on this flood-stricken land the mayor says they’re confident it won’t get washed out again.

“We’ve raised all the levees up 3 feet, the NRD has -- we’re really confident just as the base is that we’re not going to have that kind of water down there again,” said Hike.

Now as far as when new homes may start going up here, the mayor of Bellevue says work likely won’t begin until next spring.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike says the new owner of the Paradise Lakes property will have to go through an application process with the city before moving ahead with any plans.

