Advertisement

Elton John has his own Barbie doll

Elton John teamed up with Mattel to create a Barbie inspired by the iconic singer.
Elton John teamed up with Mattel to create a Barbie inspired by the iconic singer.(Source: David Furnish/Mattel/Walmart via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John has teamed up with Mattel to create his very own Barbie collector’s doll.

The launch has been timed with the 45th anniversary of John’s legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium concert. A picture of John at the concert is printed on the front of every box.

The Barbie herself is dressed in classic Elton John style, with platform boots and pink-tinted glasses.

The doll’s jacket and boots also have rainbow stripes, a nod to the singer’s decades of activism in the LGBTQ community.

The Barbie is available now at Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

National

Plot thickens over origins of pope’s civil union endorsement

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Question swirled Thursday about the origins of Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions, with all evidence suggesting he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance application process goes virtual

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Christmas is fast-approaching, but many families are still struggling during the pandemic. The Salvation Army stands ready to help those families through its Christmas Assitance program. This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe, the application process is going virtual.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National Politics

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

News

SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns of new meter replacement scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Public Power District is warning of a new scam that is asking for customers to pay for a meter replacement.

National Politics

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.