Downtown Lincoln YMCA to permanently close

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YMCA of Lincoln announced Thursday that its Downtown YMCA location will remain closed permanently, with all programs shifting to nearby branches.

The facility, located at 1039 P Street, had temporarily closed on March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain closed to “safeguard the financial stability of the Association so that it can continue to serve families and youth across Lincoln.”

“Unfortunately, over the past decade this location has experienced rising maintenance costs and increasing capital requirements due to an aging facility,” the YMCA said in a release.

“These are trying times-not just for the YMCA, but for all of us collectively,” commented Barbara Bettin, President and CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “As we navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, we must reimagine how the YMCA can best serve the community. The Y has had a presence in Downtown Lincoln for almost 150 years and we will remain committed to serving the entire Lincoln community with four wonderful branches, youth programming, camps, and so much more. We are committed to examining the best possible way for us to serve those who live, work, and learn Downtown.”

Members who belong to the Downtown Y have complete access to any of the four remaining branches (Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast) and will automatically have their membership transferred to any of these locations.

