David’s Evening Forecast - Cold and windy weather takes over

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strong cold front parked itself across the region today, holding the warmer air to the south of the metro. Instead, we saw cloudy and drizzly weather all day with temperatures in the 40s. The warmth tried to nose into the area, temperatures jumped to 80 in Falls City! But that was the warmest spot in the region. Cold air takes over tonight as gusty north winds push in. Temperatures will be dropping all evening, eventually settling into the middle 30s by Friday morning.

There may be a couple of flurries Friday morning, but the day is expected to be mainly dry. After a cold start, temperatures will struggle to warm thanks to gusty north winds and cloudy skies. We may see a little sun late in the day, but temperatures likely only top out in the low 40s. A few more peeks of sun are expected on Saturday, and we’ll add a couple degrees with highs creeping into the middle 40s. However we won’t have much of a chance to warm, as a powerful storm system approaches the area Saturday night.

Rain will likely develop early Sunday with chilly temperatures in place. We’ll likely see temperatures slowly falling Sunday afternoon, with rain mixing with and potentially changing to snow, that rain snow line dropping from north to south. While snow accumulation will likely be limited during the day, as night fall snow may pick up across parts of the area, leading to at least some snow accumulation. The heaviest snow is likely to remain north of the metro, but some accumulation in town cannot be ruled out at this point. With temperatures dropping into the 20s by Monday morning, this could lead to some slick or even snow covered roads for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be very cold on Monday, potentially threatening both record lows, and record cold high temperatures. The snow should be out of the area Monday morning, with temperatures slowly warming back up through the rest of the week.

Wintry weather possible this weekend (WOWT)

