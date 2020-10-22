Advertisement

Councilman Gray proposes mask ordinance stay put until COVID-19 metrics diminish

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray is proposing the city's face mask ordinance stay in place until the COVID-19 positivity rate stays low and new cases subside.
Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray is proposing the city's face mask ordinance stay in place until the COVID-19 positivity rate stays low and new cases subside.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Councilman Ben Gray has put forth a motion to throw out the “sunset provision” currently in place for the city’s face mask ordinance and instead keep it in place until certain positivity and positive case target numbers are hit.

As it stands now, the ordinance, which was approved in August and extended by a majority vote of the City Council in September and again in October, expires Nov. 24 — just before Thanksgiving — unless the council passes another extension.

Instead, Gray is proposing the face mask ordinance remain in place — without further action from the council — until Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour determines two COVID-19 data points have been consistently both met in the city:

  • The positivity rate equals 5% or less for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.
  • The seven-day rolling average equals 10 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people for two consecutive weekly reporting periods.

The council is set to meet Tuesday, Oct. 27, for the second reading of — and public comment on — the renewal of the face mask ordinance before voting on the item Nov. 10.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

News

Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance application process goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Christmas is fast-approaching, but many families are still struggling during the pandemic. The Salvation Army stands ready to help those families through its Christmas Assitance program. This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe, the application process is going virtual.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: 223 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.