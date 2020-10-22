Advertisement

Another I-80 road-rage incident leads to arrest

Avery Rogers is facing charges after Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to a road-rage incident on Interstate 80 near North Platte on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Missouri man Wednesday following a report of a road-rage incident on Interstate 80.

According to the NSP report, a man driving a Toyota Highlander eastbound in Lincoln County was pointing a firearm at another driver. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near milemarker 196, and discovered two handguns in the vehicle, the report states.

Avery Rogers, 34, of Bowling Green, Mo., was taken into custody to face charges of making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was being housed in the Lincoln County Jail, according to the report.

Wednesday’s incident was the second such road-rage incident that led to an arrest in as many days. Another Missouri man was booked into the Keith County Jail after the driver of a semi-tractor cattle trailer told NSP that he had pointed a handgun at the truck driver near milemarker 164.

