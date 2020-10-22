3 arrested following cutting early Thursday morning
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a cutting near 39th and Ida streets early Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old victim who said two females in a green Kia stabbed her.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police then located the vehicle and took four people in for questioning. Three were arrested.
Rosalinda Rangel, 20, was arrested for 2nd-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and criminal mischief.
Kalynn Butler, 18, was arrested for 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Anton Linear, 21, was arrested for accessory to a felony.
