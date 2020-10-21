Advertisement

Wednesday Oct. 21 COVID-19 update: 130 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The community total is now 20,453 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 215.

There have been 14,454 reported recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

