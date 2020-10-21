Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds return today before more showers move in tonight.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with fog around the area but we should be able to see a little sunshine early too. Clouds will increase late morning into the afternoon and lead to another chilly October day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)
Showers possible
Showers possible(WOWT)

Rain chances will increase after 3pm this afternoon into the evening. The best bet for light showers will be southeast of the metro in Southwest Iowa before they start to spread farther north and develop some more overnight. Heaviest rain totals will still be to the southeast though.

That rain and a few storms will continue into Thursday morning as they drift north and out. With a little clearing, we will get a brief window to warm by early afternoon. Mid 60s will be the best we do in Omaha with 70s likely southeast before the colder air pours in. More on and off showers are likely Thursday too with a few storms to the southeast.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday continues to be a First Alert Day with the potential for some accumulation snow during the day into the evening. Record setting cold is possible following this snow too.

Alert Day Sunday
Alert Day Sunday(WOWT)

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
A little morning sun is possible Wednesday, but clouds quickly roll back in by early afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Cloudy and chilly weather sticks around into Wednesday, but a big temperature swing is likely on Thursday with the potential for storms.

News

Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.