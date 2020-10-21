Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds return today before more showers move in tonight.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with fog around the area but we should be able to see a little sunshine early too. Clouds will increase late morning into the afternoon and lead to another chilly October day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Showers possible (WOWT)

Rain chances will increase after 3pm this afternoon into the evening. The best bet for light showers will be southeast of the metro in Southwest Iowa before they start to spread farther north and develop some more overnight. Heaviest rain totals will still be to the southeast though.

That rain and a few storms will continue into Thursday morning as they drift north and out. With a little clearing, we will get a brief window to warm by early afternoon. Mid 60s will be the best we do in Omaha with 70s likely southeast before the colder air pours in. More on and off showers are likely Thursday too with a few storms to the southeast.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday continues to be a First Alert Day with the potential for some accumulation snow during the day into the evening. Record setting cold is possible following this snow too.

Alert Day Sunday (WOWT)

