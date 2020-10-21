State reassuring Omaha teachers who fear losing licenses amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Omaha Public Schools teachers are concerned, even afraid, about being back in the classroom. But state education officials say they are working to support teacher decisions.

Dozens of teachers have posted on social media talking about positive COVID-19 cases in schools around the district.

Nebraska education officials say teachers don’t have the right to know who in their school has tested positive for the virus, but say that if they’re asked to quarantine and are afraid to go home, there are options.

“You can take advantage of an offer by the state, and within just a few hours, you can be provided housing by the state,” said Maddie Fennel, executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association. “I hope it doesn’t come to that, but we’re appreciative that people see that’s something that could be needed.”

There’s also been talk on social media that teachers could lose their license if they decide to leave this year.

“We have been in conversation with the commissioner and with the Department of Education this year, and he has assured us that he is not going to issue license revocations if people left the school district if they truly were in fear of their own health and safety,” Fennel said.

NSEA officials say they are trying to ease the fears of teachers as we all go through these difficult times.

“The world is very noisy right now in communication and it seems like no matter how many times we say hey we’ve done this, and we’ve done this, and go to our website and look and we’ve posted this advice… it’s still really hard to get through all the noise that’s happening in the world right now,” said Fennel.

NSEA officials are working to get the right information out to teachers so they can make the best and safest decisions for themselves, their families, and for their students.

If a teacher leaves to go to another district because there are better safety precautions in place, NSEA officials say they don’t believe the commissioner would revoke a teacher’s license for doing what’s in the best interest of the teacher’s health and safety.

OEA letter to teachers

Colleagues,

Today you may face big challenges, impossible tasks, or difficult problems. Or you may not, and your students might. Whatever the case, you are the difference that makes the day great. We are in trying times and we have many questions. OEA is here for you and we will get answers.

Here are a few things to be aware of…The COVID dial is in red, now what? The district has laid out their plan for a safe return to school. All levels are currently in the Family 3:2 Model, which is 50%. While students and staff are back, cases continue to rise. The district protocol in addressing these measures can be found here.

Based on the cases in a school, the district states “schools may remote learn for up to 14 days.” It is not a definite rule and remote learning isn’t guaranteed because the district used the word “may.” The safety of students and staff must continue to be at the center of any decision being made by district leadership. OEA is in constant discussions with district leadership on how to address the many needs of our community.

What to do if a colleague tests positive for COVID? Staff are made aware of a positive case within the building. You will not be given the name or identity on who it is. The schools are taking precautionary measures to address and share the needed information with those impacted. The guidelines to follow include: were you in contact less than 6 feet away for more than 15 minutes and unmasked or masked? If you are in doubt or feel that you had been exposed, contact covidreporting@ops.org to share your concerns. If ever you are in doubt, please reach out to the COVID reporting email for assistance. Contact tracing is a process and does take time.

Keep in mind that since we have been back at 50%, the district has begun to look at specific areas for hot spots and decide with building leadership on how to proceed to address the situation being faced at the building level.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE - In the state of Nebraska, “job actions” or strikes by public school teachers are illegal. The penalty for this Class I misdemeanor is up to one year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, or both. A job action is defined as a work stoppage that would “hinder, delay, limit or suspend the continuity or efficiency” of a school district. The OEA and NSEA cannot support such illegal actions. Instead, we encourage members to become actively involved in advocating for change in other ways. Some ways you can get involved to effect change include:

Vote; Serve on a committee; Talk to your neighbors about your school and current conditions; Hold 10-minute meetings with your colleagues; Interact with parents; Develop writing campaigns to school board members, legislators, the governor, mayor, city council; Encourage a colleague to join the Association.MEMBERSHIP- Recruit a new member and receive a sweet treat from a local bakery for you and the new member. The new member will also get a $20 gift card. The building with the highest percentage increase will get lunch provided by the OEA.SCHOOL BOARD CONTACT TEAM (SBCT)- Apply to serve on the SBCT and help OEA relay to school board members the issues teachers face in the classroom each day. Email becca.dingwell@nsea.org for more info.MEMBER EVENT: OEA is hosting a Motorcycle Poker Run on Saturday, October 24th meet at the OEA office at 12:00 with ‘kickstands’ up at 12:30. The stops will be at Union Orchard, Kimmel Orchards, Arbor Day Farm and Mincer Orchard. Those traveling by car are welcomed and tolerated. Questions can be directed to the office. This event raises money for Children’s Fund, and chance to be outside and participate in a socially distant event.

Your UNION has been hard at work on multiple levels. CLICK HERE for Guidance for Safe and Sustainable School Year provided by committee work of members and the NSEA. Colleagues, you can’t serve from an empty cup. If you want your students to succeed, you need to ensure that you are taken care of. A lot is being asked of you during this time. It is important that you take time to fill your cup. OEA continues to advocate for you and your students. Please reach out to your OS or me and we will assist in getting answers. You are not alone, OEA is here to help!

Be well,

Robert

OEA President

—

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.