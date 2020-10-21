Advertisement

Omaha Police Department seeks to add mental health crisis co-responders

The Omaha Police Department wants to beef up its response to situations that involve a mental health crisis.
The Omaha Police Department wants to beef up its response to situations that involve a mental health crisis.(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department wants to beef up its response to situations that involve a mental health crisis.

Therapists have been helping officers on these calls since last year, now police want to hire their own.

Tragedy struck three years ago, when four Omaha police officers were called to a disturbance in the middle of the night.

They ended up tazing and punching Zachary Bearheels who had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He died.

“They’re not trained therapists or not social workers, their job is to uphold the law,” said Grace Johnson, member of Omaha’s Native American Advisory Board and dual-licensed mental health therapist.

Johnson was stunned when she first saw the video three years ago. After the tragedy, she helped train officers respond better.

The Omaha City Council is now being asked to create two city positions: a mental health crisis co-responder and a team leader who would provide behavioral expertise to police.

Johnson says it’s a step forward.

“I do hope that they work to recruit minority therapists, if possible, it’s needed here in the city because some of the people they respond to are obviously going to be people of color,” she said.

OPD is asking for this after initiating its own co-responder model with Lutheran Family Services thanks to a 2019 grant.

A police spokesperson tells 6 News mental health practitioners use things like tone of voice, and non-threatening and reassuring language and gestures to de-escalate calls involving behavioral health.

They have more training and understand the issues, resources, and know what’s going on more quickly.

“This response to that incident has been coming for a couple years,” Johnson said.

The mental health co-responders would be embedded in Omaha police precincts.

On top of all of this, police also have a crisis response team made up of professionals from Lutheran Family Services.

That is not going away.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No foul play suspected after man’s body found outside Wahoo

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Bell
Authorities believe no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found north of Wahoo Tuesday afternoon.

News

Omaha senior wants more time to reschedule flight

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An Omaha senior citizen with health concerns is still worried about flying. But not taking that chance could cost her airfare.

News

Omaha city council votes ‘No’ on new recycling contract

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
No recycling contract for Omaha after the city council votes 3-4.

Coronavirus

9-year-old posts bilingual YouTube video on pandemic manners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

Latest News

News

Revised rules at bars, restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
Except for families, there will be no fans allowed in stadiums for Big Ten football games this season.

News

Few early ballots rejected

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fewer people than usual are getting their early ballots rejected by Douglas County.

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska approved for expanded Medicaid

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials give details on Nebraska's expanded Medicaid rollout, starting in April 2021, during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

News

How to make sure your vote in Douglas County gets counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Fewer people than usual are getting their early ballots rejected by Douglas County.

News

Boys find, return Papillion woman’s stolen purse three years later

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
A Papillion woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after some elementary students helped find a purse that was stolen from her three years ago.

News

Jasmine Harris declares candidacy for Omaha mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
There’s a new entry in the race for Omaha mayor.