LIVE: Omaha mayor, police union announce contract agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has reached a tentative contract agreement with the local police union.

Mayor Jean Stothert and Sgt. Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, are announcing the terms of the five-year tentative contract agreement at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the mayor’s office.

The current agreement expires in December, according to a release from the mayor’s office earlier this month that was also signed by Conner.

“Both agree their negotiations were collaborative, reformative, provide fiscally responsible terms for taxpayers, and long-term protection for police officers,” the release states.

The agreement includes salary increases, pension reform, and changes to health care.

Accountability

It also makes the process of filing citizen complaints against police officers easier. There will be a three-member reprimand committee and their decision will be binding. In-person interviews are no longer required to file your complaint as long as it is notarized. The complaints can be mailed or delivered directly to the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department or the Citizen Complaint Review Board.

According to a release the three members will be selected one from OPOA, another from the city, and a third jointly selected by the city and the OPOA.

Financial Package

According to the release, the agreement calls for a 2% wage increase in 2021, a 3% increase in each year of 2022-2024, and 3.5% in 2025.

The agreement also extends the additional .75% contribution to the police and fire pension fund.

According to the release, beginning in 2021, the pension fund is no longer responsible for medical costs with service-connected liabilities, creating a savings fund.

Health Care

The agreement would continue the current High Deductible Health Plan and increase the City’s annual contribution to officer health savings accounts.

The city match for employee contributions will be eliminated.

Juneteenth, probationary period

The contract adds Juneteenth as a recognized holiday for the Omaha Police Department, extends the probationary period for officers to one year, and allows for one officer to be released from the current assignment to serve as a community and legislative liaison.

The agreement requires approval from the OPOA, the City of Omaha Personnel Board, and the City Council.

