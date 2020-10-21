Advertisement

Officials work to curve South Omaha COVID-19 cases

(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pandemic fatigue is being blamed for a surge in cases in one Omaha community.  Officials are pleading for resources to slow the spread.

“At the beginning of this pandemic, about 70% of the cases were in the Hispanic community. Our latest numbers that Dr. Pour was talking about today at the board of health meeting, it’s about 17% of new cases are in that community,” said Phil Rooney, Resource Specialist for the Douglas County Health Department.

That sounds like good news, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. While cases may be going down, the positivity rate is doubling in south Omaha.

“It’s frightening quite frankly to see how many are testing positive,” said Rooney.

Andrea Skolkin, CEO of OneWorld Community Health says it’s not just mask fatigue to blame.

“There’s more small and large gatherings, families, friends, those kinds of things spread,” said Skolkin.

Right now, OneWorld Community Health is caring for 200 patients who’ve tested positive for covid-19. While they’re balancing that, Skolkin says they need help getting the word out about rising numbers to people in a language they understand.

“That doesn’t mean posters, that means verbal language like radio and other means,” said Skolkin.

OneWorld doesn’t have the means to do that on their own but senator Tony Vargas who serves the South O. community says his office is trying to do what they can.

“Every other week I’ve been on Telemundo Nebraska, and Radio Lobo talking about COVID-19 precautions,” said Vargas.

At this point, they’re planning on ramping that up.

Vargas hopes that what OneWorld and the Douglas County Health Department are doing will help get rising cases under control.

“We have control on how we can help curb this pandemic and I hope we continue to do everything we can,” said Vargas.

