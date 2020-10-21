Advertisement

No foul play suspected after man’s body found outside Wahoo

Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities believe no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found north of Wahoo Tuesday afternoon.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call at 3:13 p.m. of a possible deceased person in a tree line near County Road 17 south of County Road M.

Deputies and a Wahoo Police officer found the remains and the Nebraska State Patrol was requested to the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the man was previously reported as missing in Saunders County. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday while the family of the deceased has been notified.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

