Advertisement

Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.
Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.(NSP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a sergeant from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, a cruiser was struck and all traffic is being diverted to 144th Street.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured. Both he and the other driver were transported to the hospital but are expected to be OK, according to NSP.

Lanes are reopening, but expect backups.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday Oct. 21 COVID-19 update: 130 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

La Vista family grows, displays giant pumpkin

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
For the 4th year in a row, Carl Fleming, Jr. has grown and displayed a giant pumpkin outside of his La Vista home. This year’s gourd comes in at a whopping 450 pounds, and that’s not even the heaviest he’s grown.

News

LIVE: Omaha mayor, police union announce contract agreement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The city has reached a tentative contract agreement with the local police union.

Breaking News

First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds return today before more showers move in tonight.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with fog around the area but we should be able to see a little sunshine early too.

News

OMAHA CITY COUNCIL VOTES DOWN RECYCLING CONTRACT

Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA CITY COUNCIL VOTES DOWN RECYCLING CONTRACT

News

No foul play suspected after man’s body found outside Wahoo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Authorities believe no foul play is suspected after the body of a man was found north of Wahoo Tuesday afternoon.

News

Omaha senior wants more time to reschedule flight

Updated: 13 hours ago
An Omaha senior citizen with health concerns is still worried about flying. But not taking that chance could cost her airfare.

News

Police response to mental health crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Omaha Police Department wants to beef up its response to situations that involve a mental health crisis.

News

Omaha senior wants more time to reschedule flight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An Omaha senior citizen with health concerns is still worried about flying. But not taking that chance could cost her airfare.