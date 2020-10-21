Neb. State Trooper injured in accident near I-80 at 144th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 eastbound is experiencing lane closures near Giles Road following a crash involving the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a sergeant from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, a cruiser was struck and all traffic is being diverted to 144th Street.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured. Both he and the other driver were transported to the hospital but are expected to be OK, according to NSP.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 I-80 eastbound is closed at 144th Street for an injury crash involving an @NEStatePatrol cruiser that was struck. All traffic is being diverted to 144th Street. Find an alternate route. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/x9SvHtzIrz — Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) October 21, 2020

Lanes are reopening, but expect backups.

It looks like maybe one left lane or the left shoulder has reopened now, but traffic is crawling at best. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) October 21, 2020

A trooper was injured this morning when his cruiser was struck on I-80 in Omaha. Both he and the other driver have been transported to the hospital, but thankfully, injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.



We will release more details when possible. pic.twitter.com/CB16DnIQV3 — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) October 21, 2020

