Omaha LGBTQ+ community embraces pope’s statement on same-sex civil unions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pope Francis voiced his support for same-sex civil unions in a statement he made in a documentary that premiered at the Rome film festival on Wednesday.

“Omaha is a very Catholic city, if you will,” Jim Welsh said.

Welsh is gay. He grew up a member of the Catholic church. Now he’s a member of the Metropolitan Community Church, founded in the 1970s as a place for members of the LGBTQ+ community to worship.

While he’s no longer a member of the Catholic church, he knows just how important it is to feel accepted and loved in a place of worship. That’s why, he said, the announcement from the pope today means so much to him.

“That’s wonderful," Welsh said. “It just makes life so much easier, so much more comfortable. People have been living together for decades. Now, let’s make it legal.”

Welsh says the pope’s announcement is huge for the LGBTQ+ community here in Omaha.

“I think you will see many Catholics, I’m going to say who was not ‘out,’ if you will use that phrase ‘out’ — who suddenly will feel that they can come and be out and go and take those benefits of a civil union that wouldn’t be available to two individual people,” Welsh said.

The Diocese of Lincoln released a statement in part saying they haven’t seen the documentary with the pope and have not received any information from the Vatican regarding the pope’s statement of support.

The diocese did say the unchanging definitive doctrine of the Catholic church is that God has created marriage as a permanent, life-changing bond between one man and one woman.

Welsh said if changes do happen locally, some may now leave MCC and go back to the Catholic church.

“I think we may have some people who may go back to their church because they like it," he said. "That’s the risk we have. But if we were here, and a welcome environment to serve in a time of need — that’s great.”

