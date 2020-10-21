Advertisement

First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We continue to track a storm system moving through the middle of the country Sunday that has the potential to bring accumulating snow to our area. It also could bring some record setting cold in behind it depending on the layer of snow that it leaves.

Alert Day Sunday
Alert Day Sunday(WOWT)

The exact path of the snow is still very uncertain and we’ll continue to know more as we get closer and closer. Here is the latest path based on two very reliable models that we use.

GFS Snow Potential
GFS Snow Potential(WOWT)
Euro Snow
Euro Snow(WOWT)

Behind it we could easily see low temperatures approach record territory depending on the layer of snow left behind. More snow means a colder morning. The record low Monday morning is 21 degrees set in 1997. Stay up to date on the latest with this system as Sunday approaches.

