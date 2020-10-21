Advertisement

Dedrick Mills could have a big year behind a veteran offensive line

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a somewhat turbulent college career that involved multiple programs, Dedrick Mills enters his senior season as the feature back behind an offensive line with everyone back.

That is rare, especially at Nebraska. It is believed to be the first time NU has returned its entire starting offensive line since two-platoon systems were first allowed under NCAA rules in 1964.

Dedrick had a very good junior campaign averaged 5.2 yards per carry with ten touchdowns. In that 12 game season he ran for 745 yards, a number that could be challenged in this nine game season. Especially when you consider early last year there were cuts he missed while learning the Huskers offense. Ryan Held, Running Backs Coach, says he made those corrections in the season and it showed down the stretch. Now he’ll bring all that experience to this season.

