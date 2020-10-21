David’s Evening Forecast - Wide range of high temperatures Thursday ahead of our next cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started with temperatures back in the 30s. We enjoyed some peeks of sunshine throughout the morning, before clouds thickened back up around lunchtime. This stalled our warming, keeping highs in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 63-degrees.

Clouds stick with us this evening and tonight, with periods of showers, drizzle, and even a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will moderate in the 40s through the overnight hours.

Thursday, unfortunately, will not be quite as warm as originally thought. Warm air will have trouble surging north, making 60° difficult for the Omaha Metro to reach. We will have a wide range of highs across the WOWT viewing area! Spots like Norfolk and Columbus will likely stay in the 40s, while Falls City and Shenandoah try to warm into the 70s.

Wide range of temperatures Thursday (WOWT)

Most of us will hit out highs midday, before the cold front takes over and temperatures plummet. Winds will be higher Thursday with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph, especially behind the cold front. Clouds will be hard to shake, with periods of showers and drizzle.

With the surge of warm air staying farther south, this will push the threat for evening storms farther south and east as well. Overnight lows Thursday night drop back into the 30s.

Friday and Saturday look drier, but still very chilly. Highs both day will only top out in the low to mid-40s with a hard freeze possible Saturday morning!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Sunday is a First Alert Day, but many questions on temperatures and precipitation type remain. Stay tuned all week for updates. Regardless of snow, very cold temperatures move in behind, with highs in the 30s for the start of the workweek.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.