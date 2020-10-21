Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Wide range of high temperatures Thursday ahead of our next cold front

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started with temperatures back in the 30s. We enjoyed some peeks of sunshine throughout the morning, before clouds thickened back up around lunchtime. This stalled our warming, keeping highs in the upper-40s and lower-50s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is 63-degrees.

Clouds stick with us this evening and tonight, with periods of showers, drizzle, and even a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will moderate in the 40s through the overnight hours.

Thursday, unfortunately, will not be quite as warm as originally thought. Warm air will have trouble surging north, making 60° difficult for the Omaha Metro to reach. We will have a wide range of highs across the WOWT viewing area! Spots like Norfolk and Columbus will likely stay in the 40s, while Falls City and Shenandoah try to warm into the 70s.

Wide range of temperatures Thursday
Wide range of temperatures Thursday(WOWT)

Most of us will hit out highs midday, before the cold front takes over and temperatures plummet. Winds will be higher Thursday with gusts up to 30 or 35 mph, especially behind the cold front. Clouds will be hard to shake, with periods of showers and drizzle.

With the surge of warm air staying farther south, this will push the threat for evening storms farther south and east as well. Overnight lows Thursday night drop back into the 30s.

Friday and Saturday look drier, but still very chilly. Highs both day will only top out in the low to mid-40s with a hard freeze possible Saturday morning!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Sunday is a First Alert Day, but many questions on temperatures and precipitation type remain. Stay tuned all week for updates. Regardless of snow, very cold temperatures move in behind, with highs in the 30s for the start of the workweek.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rusty Lord
First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Clouds rolled in again this afternoon with a few spotty showers or drizzle in tow, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Spotty showers will continue into the evening, with a few thunderstorms possible overnight! More big changes on the way Thursday.

Weather

First Alert Day Sunday due to potential snow and cold

Updated: 8 hours ago
Accumulating snow is possible Sunday with near record cold to follow it as a storm system moves through the middle of the country.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds return today before more showers move in tonight.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with fog around the area but we should be able to see a little sunshine early too.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
A little morning sun is possible Wednesday, but clouds quickly roll back in by early afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Cloudy and chilly weather sticks around into Wednesday, but a big temperature swing is likely on Thursday with the potential for storms.

News

Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.