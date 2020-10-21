Council Bluffs Police look for 11-year-old runaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old female runaway from Children’s Square USA.

The child was last seen near 7th Street and Washington Street around 3 p.m.

Her name is Cali Peters, she’s Hispanic, with brown hair, and is wearing black leggings and a pink t-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

