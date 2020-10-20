Whistleblower alleges Nebraska officials blocked kennel investigations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Startling allegations that several kennel operators escaped criminal neglect charges because investigations have been blocked. That claim comes from a state inspector who is blowing the whistle on Nebraska’s commercial dog and cat program.

Images of 20 dogs rescued remain on Muddy Paws Rescue’s Kerri Ferguson’s phone and her mind.

“There was a dog laying there she couldn’t get up and every time she’d cough she just sprayed blood everywhere,” she said.

Evidence the rescue volunteer thought would lead the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to take action against the kennel operator.

“I was shocked how many times it had been reported, and those conditions still existed. No one had gone it and shut it down,” she said.

Department of Agriculture Program Specialist Rick Herchenbach who investigated the case says he tried.

“When there was a facility that needed either administrative action or be reported to law enforcement for criminal activity, I never got the support from administration,” he explained.

Herchenbach says his bosses denied him permission to meet with a prosecutor when he found the kennel kept taking dogs after surrendering its license.

This stems from a more than 50-page report from the state ombudsman which says the Nebraska Department of Agriculture could have dug much deeper into investigations into five commercial kennels.

The report states, “There were no law violations by the Ag director or employees but the ombudsman has deep concerns about the department of Ag’s unwillingness to zealously enforce the dog and cat inspection act.”

The agriculture inspector for those cases is suing the state, alleging retaliation against him as a whistleblower.

“Rick is more or less a model employee, and he has been disciplined, written up now they’re also trying to reclassify or demote him,” said Jon Rehm, Herchenbach’s attorney.

While the complaints are about the inactions of state officials, rescue volunteers like Kerri hope the focus remains on what’s best for the animals.

The director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Steve Wellman responded with the following statement:

“The ombudsman failed to provide a full, unbiased report. It does not accurately reflect the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s enforcement of the Dog and Cat Operators Inspection Act.”

On the whistleblower retaliation complaint, it concerns personnel matters that he can’t comment on at this time.

