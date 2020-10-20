Advertisement

Tuesday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: 278 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 278 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The community total is now 20,323 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 215.

There have been 14,334 reported recoveries.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Director's Oct. 14 update

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
Test Nebraska
