Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning. Those areas of drizzle will likely persist into the early afternoon. Hopefully we can see a few breaks in the clouds late but clouds will likely control our weather today. That will keep our highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The overnight hours should be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies moving through. Those will help keep temps above freezing heading into Wednesday morning. Rain chances move back into the area Wednesday afternoon after the clouds thicken up all day. That will keep our highs near 50 that afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible after 3pm Wednesday lasting into the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain is likely to be south of I-80 in southwest Iowa.

Wednesday night rain (WOWT)

A big spike in temps is likely on a warm and windy Thursday afternoon. It will look good on the forecast but it will likely be a short window to enjoy before some shower and storms fire along a strong front moving through. That will bring some more rain to the area followed by some much colder air for Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

