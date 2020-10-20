Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning. Those areas of drizzle will likely persist into the early afternoon. Hopefully we can see a few breaks in the clouds late but clouds will likely control our weather today. That will keep our highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The overnight hours should be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies moving through. Those will help keep temps above freezing heading into Wednesday morning. Rain chances move back into the area Wednesday afternoon after the clouds thicken up all day. That will keep our highs near 50 that afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible after 3pm Wednesday lasting into the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain is likely to be south of I-80 in southwest Iowa.

Wednesday night rain
Wednesday night rain(WOWT)

A big spike in temps is likely on a warm and windy Thursday afternoon. It will look good on the forecast but it will likely be a short window to enjoy before some shower and storms fire along a strong front moving through. That will bring some more rain to the area followed by some much colder air for Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: 13 hours ago
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

Forecast

Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with a very cold afternoon in store!

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate. A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s.

Forecast

Sunday Forecast - Omaha

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
Wintry mix coming to an end! Mainly a trace in Omaha, but some 1.5" reports in Saunders & Platte Counties. 3 inches in Newman Grove! Roads mainly just wet. Mostly cloudy - some peeks of sun possible midday - today, with COLD highs in the 40s.

First Alert Weather

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to light snow chance and coldest air of the season

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day.

Forecast

First Alert Day Early Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
A nice burst of snow moving through the Metro, but most roads still appearing just "wet". Snow-covered roads being reported in spots like Columbus and Madison. Warmer south of the Metro. Wintry mix through mid-morning with highs in the 40s!