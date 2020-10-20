Road rage leads to arrest on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Kansas City, Mo. man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly pointing a firearm at another driver on I-80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Victor Troches Reyes (Keith County Jail)

Authorities said Victor Troches Reyes, 39, was booked into the Keith County Jail for terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The NSP stated at 12:05 a.m. the driver of a semi-tractor cattle trailer reported a suspect later identified as Reyes had pointed a handgun at him near mile marker 164.

Troopers were able to find Reyes and perform a traffic stop in which they found the gun in his car.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.