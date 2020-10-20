Advertisement

Road rage leads to arrest on I-80

A Kansas City, Mo. man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly pointing a firearm at another driver on I-80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A Kansas City, Mo. man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly pointing a firearm at another driver on I-80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.(AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Kansas City, Mo. man was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly pointing a firearm at another driver on I-80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Victor Troches Reyes
Victor Troches Reyes(Keith County Jail)

Authorities said Victor Troches Reyes, 39, was booked into the Keith County Jail for terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The NSP stated at 12:05 a.m. the driver of a semi-tractor cattle trailer reported a suspect later identified as Reyes had pointed a handgun at him near mile marker 164.

Troopers were able to find Reyes and perform a traffic stop in which they found the gun in his car.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha sports bars prepare for Husker gameday under new DHM

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Except for families, there will be no fans allowed in stadiums for Big Ten football games this season.

News

Picture from Elkhorn South High School football game sparks controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
A photo from an Elkhorn South football game is catching people’s attention online.

News

Parking Barnacle dropbox confuses voters dropping off ballots in Omaha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A barnacle collection drop box located next to a ballot dropbox has confused some voters in the metro.

News

Bryan High School principal focusing on health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Omaha Public School students are back in school. However, with coronavirus cases surging in Nebraska, Bryan High School Principal Dr. Rony Ortega says he’s doing everything possible to keep students safe.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. Ricketts to announce State’s expanded Medicaid program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Ricketts will be hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Tuesday Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: 278 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning.

News

Omaha homeowner floored by absent contractor claiming he is postive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
After paying thousands of dollars down on a home improvement project an Omaha homeowner gets a shocking excuse on why the job hasn’t started.

News

ORBT stops feature local artists work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
A handful or ORBT bus stops are getting a makeover from local Omaha artist