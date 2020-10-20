Advertisement

Parking Barnacle dropbox confuses voters dropping off ballots in Omaha

A barnacle collection drop box located next to a ballot dropbox has confused some voters in the metro.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A barnacle collection drop box located next to a ballot dropbox has confused some voters in the metro.

Park Omaha has reported retrieving ballots from their dropboxes used to collect the parking ticket enforcement Barnacles.

Park Omaha says they are aware of the issue and continue to move them to the appropriate ballot drop boxes located right next to theirs. They have also ensured staff will be checking the drop boxes on November 3rd at 8 p.m. so any lost ballots can make the deadline.

In an effort to curve the confusion, Park Omaha has ceased Barnacle deployments through November 3rd and have placed a sign on the collection box pointing voters in the right direction.

