ORBT stops feature local artists work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful or ORBT bus stops are getting a makeover from local Omaha artists.

The project started as a concept, a marriage between arts and infrastructure.

“Those are the two ingredients or a really vibrant and dynamic city,” Scott Dobbe, Omaha by Design Executive Director said.

Dobbe and artist Weston Thomas had been hunting for the perfect canvas.

“We were looking for those not so visible everyday between spaces,” Dobbe said.

“We’re looking at retaining walls, we’re looking at overpasses, we’re looking at alleyways, utility boxes, anything people might overlook,” Weston said.

They found that perfect location when they saw the ORBT bus stops being installed.

“It’s a moving art gallery so to speak,” Dobbe said.

Ten artists were each assigned a bus stop to add their own unique style. From wildflowers to pop art, the work will be as diverse as the people creating it.

“It’s something that we felt would really enrich and add some vibrancy to the city,” Dobbe said,

The hope is to eventually decorate all the stops but with the oncoming winter, they’re focused on what can be accomplished in the coming weeks. It’s an installation they want the local community to be proud of and an addition to the city that keeps visitors coming back.

