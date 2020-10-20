Advertisement

ORBT stops feature local artists work

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful or ORBT bus stops are getting a makeover from local Omaha artists.

The project started as a concept, a marriage between arts and infrastructure.

“Those are the two ingredients or a really vibrant and dynamic city,” Scott Dobbe, Omaha by Design Executive Director said.

Dobbe and artist Weston Thomas had been hunting for the perfect canvas.

“We were looking for those not so visible everyday between spaces,” Dobbe said.

“We’re looking at retaining walls, we’re looking at overpasses, we’re looking at alleyways, utility boxes, anything people might overlook,” Weston said.

They found that perfect location when they saw the ORBT bus stops being installed.

“It’s a moving art gallery so to speak,” Dobbe said.

Ten artists were each assigned a bus stop to add their own unique style. From wildflowers to pop art, the work will be as diverse as the people creating it.

“It’s something that we felt would really enrich and add some vibrancy to the city,” Dobbe said,

The hope is to eventually decorate all the stops but with the oncoming winter, they’re focused on what can be accomplished in the coming weeks. It’s an installation they want the local community to be proud of and an addition to the city that keeps visitors coming back.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha homeowner floored by absent contractor claiming he is postive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
After paying thousands of dollars down on a home improvement project an Omaha homeowner gets a shocking excuse on why the job hasn’t started.

News

Douglas County works towards making voting accessible for all

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
We all want to make sure our vote is counted – but for some, it’s easier than others.

News

Improving accessibility to all voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
We all want to make sure our vote is counted – but for some, it’s easier than others.

News

COVID text floors customer

Updated: 1 hour ago
After paying thousands of dollars down on a home improvement project an Omaha homeowner gets a shocking excuse on why the job hasn’t started.

Latest News

News

Picture from Elkhorn South High School football game sparks controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
A photo from an Elkhorn South football game is catching people’s attention online.

News

Columbus, NE mourns for four who died in house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Firefighters in Columbus say they had not had a fatal fire in years -- but all of that changed early Saturday morning.

News

Picture from Elkhorn South High School football game sparks controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
A photo from an Elkhorn South football game is catching people’s attention online.

News

Whistleblower alleges Nebraska officials blocked kennel investigations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Startling allegations that several kennel operators escaped criminal neglect charges because investigations have been blocked.

News

Four die in Columbus, Nebraska fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Firefighters in Columbus say they had not had a fatal fire in years -- but all of that changed early Saturday morning.

News

Whistle blower says neglect cases blocked

Updated: 2 hours ago
Startling allegations that several kennel operators escaped criminal neglect charges because investigations have been blocked.