LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. Ricketts to announce State’s expanded Medicaid program

DHM update- Ricketts presser
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Ricketts will be hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to announce the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

According to a release, the State had applied for a waiver from the federal government, which has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Danette R. Smith, and the DHHS Deputy Director of Policy and Regulations Nate Watson will be in attendance as well.

