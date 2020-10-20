LIVE AT 1 PM: Gov. Ricketts to announce State’s expanded Medicaid program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Ricketts will be hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to announce the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

According to a release, the State had applied for a waiver from the federal government, which has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Danette R. Smith, and the DHHS Deputy Director of Policy and Regulations Nate Watson will be in attendance as well.

