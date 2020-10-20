Advertisement

Jasmine Harris declares candidacy for Omaha mayor

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new entry in the race for Omaha mayor.

Jasmine Harris, born and raised in Omaha has a master’s degree in public health. On Tuesday morning, she told 6 News her background sets her up to face today’s challenges.

“People today are struggling with things I experienced 15 to 20 years ago. We have Omahans with and without criminal histories who are under or unemployed,” she said. “Safe and affordable housing is being replaced with high-priced apartments no one can afford. And our public transportation still doesn’t get people to where they need to go -- especially jobs.”

The primary for City of Omaha elections are in April.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is seeking a third term.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

9-year-old posts bilingual YouTube video on pandemic manners

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
On Mariana Bautista’s Youtube Channel, Mariana’s Wonderland, she broke from her typical content of baking videos to share an important message.

News

Few early ballots rejected

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fewer people than usual are getting their early ballots rejected by Douglas County.

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska approved for expanded Medicaid

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials give details on Nebraska's expanded Medicaid rollout, starting in April 2021, during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

News

How to make sure your vote in Douglas County gets counted

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Fewer people than usual are getting their early ballots rejected by Douglas County.

News

Boys find, return Papillion woman’s stolen purse three years later

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
A Papillion woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after some elementary students helped find a purse that was stolen from her three years ago.

Latest News

News

New candidate running for Mayor of Omaha

Updated: 1 hours ago
Jasmine Harris, born and raised in Omaha has a master’s degree in public health.

News

CARES Act cash handed out to Douglas County cities

Updated: 1 hours ago
Douglas County’s smaller communities are one step closer to getting their hands on CARES Act funds.

News

A lesson in doing the right thing

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Papillion woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after some elementary students helped find a purse that was stolen from her three years ago.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Cloudy and chilly weather sticks around into Wednesday, but a big temperature swing is likely on Thursday with the potential for storms.

News

Douglas County’s smaller communities closer to CARES Act funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Douglas County’s smaller communities are one step closer to getting their hands on CARES Act funds.