Jasmine Harris declares candidacy for Omaha mayor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new entry in the race for Omaha mayor.

Jasmine Harris, born and raised in Omaha has a master’s degree in public health. On Tuesday morning, she told 6 News her background sets her up to face today’s challenges.

“People today are struggling with things I experienced 15 to 20 years ago. We have Omahans with and without criminal histories who are under or unemployed,” she said. “Safe and affordable housing is being replaced with high-priced apartments no one can afford. And our public transportation still doesn’t get people to where they need to go -- especially jobs.”

The primary for City of Omaha elections are in April.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is seeking a third term.

