How to make sure your vote in Douglas County gets counted

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fewer people than usual are getting their early ballots rejected by Douglas County.

However, there is still a strong possibility those votes could be counted, even if you have already turned in the ballot and forgot to sign it -- not all is lost.

In Sarpy County, someone on the election team will call or email you while in Douglas County you can check their website to see if it was rejected and work to fix the error.

Nearly 104,000 ballots in Douglas County have already been submitted to the election commission office.

“At my age, I thought I would take care of it now,” said Vance Taylor.

Taylor turned in his completed ballot Tuesday at one of county’s 13 dropboxes spread across the city.

So did Bette and Gary Collins.

“We’re old. It’s convenient. So why not?” Gary said.

With two weeks to go before election day, the record-setting early numbers will keep setting records.

Inside the election office -- 450-to-500 people a day are voting in person.

For Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, this is his World Series.

In the lobby of election headquarters -- he turns into a mobile help-desk.

Besides the huge turnout, there’s another aspect of the 2020 vote during a pandemic that impresses -- out of the 100,000+ returned ballots, only 391 have been rejected in Douglas County.

Usually, one percent of ballots are rejected for no signature -- but this year it’s a third-of-a-percent.

“Voters are either reading the instructions or they’re listening to either me or the news media about the importance of signing the ballot -- so that’s wonderful,” Kruse said.

It’s also reassuring to know that even for those who didn’t sign the ballot -- there are ways to fix the mistake because at the end of the day, all want the same thing.

“I want it counted," Bette Collins said.

Here’s how you can see if you made the mistake of not signing the ballot:

Go to votedouglascounty.com -- click the envelope that says vote early by mail.

Then click early voting ballot status check and follow directions from there - your name and birthdate -- and then you can see if your ballot was accepted.

If it’s rejected -- it could be because you didn’t sign it.

Call the election office at (402) 444-8683 -- and if that’s the case -- you do not have to vote a new ballot -- just come here to the election commissioner’s office -- and you can sign the envelope at 12220 W Center Road.

