Advertisement

First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Sunday
Sunday(Sunday)

Models have come into better agreement on a system bringing some morning and afternoon snow chances across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Of course, it’s still 5 days out so the placement and timing of this system will continue to bounce around a little bit, but here’s what it looks like right now.

Euro Model
Euro Model(Euro Model)

Models are showing some snow showers developing in our area Saturday evening, and remaining in place overnight into Sunday morning. There may be a brief break, and then some additional snow showers look to develop mainly south of I-80 during the afternoon before moving out.

GFS Model
GFS Model(GFS Model)

This system will also bring in the coldest air of the season, and we may struggle to even make it above freezing next Monday. We’ll have a better idea of accumulations and timing later this week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: 17 hours ago
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

Forecast

Sunday Forecast - Omaha

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
Wintry mix coming to an end! Mainly a trace in Omaha, but some 1.5" reports in Saunders & Platte Counties. 3 inches in Newman Grove! Roads mainly just wet. Mostly cloudy - some peeks of sun possible midday - today, with COLD highs in the 40s.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to light snow chance and coldest air of the season

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day.

Forecast

First Alert Day Early Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
A nice burst of snow moving through the Metro, but most roads still appearing just "wet". Snow-covered roads being reported in spots like Columbus and Madison. Warmer south of the Metro. Wintry mix through mid-morning with highs in the 40s!

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT: A cold front is moving through this evening! Rain showers overnight will eventually mix in with some wet snow by early morning. Warm ground temps and air temps above freezing will make any accumulation difficult. Highs just in the 40s Sunday!

Weather

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT: Showers are possible as early as this evening, but a better chance arrives tonight into Sunday morning. Some light snow may mix in - but little to no accumulation expected (on grass). Coldest afternoon of the season so far arrives Sunday!

Forecast

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
We're starting off in the 50s this morning, with highs making a run for 70° this afternoon. We'll be fighting cloud cover both early and late in the day, with some midday sunshine. Gusty at times, with a cold front bringing big changes for Sunday!

News

Brief warm up Saturday, taste of Winter Sunday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
A brief warm up to look forward to start the weekend, however a taste of winter is on the way.