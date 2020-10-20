First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Sunday (Sunday)

Models have come into better agreement on a system bringing some morning and afternoon snow chances across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Of course, it’s still 5 days out so the placement and timing of this system will continue to bounce around a little bit, but here’s what it looks like right now.

Euro Model (Euro Model)

Models are showing some snow showers developing in our area Saturday evening, and remaining in place overnight into Sunday morning. There may be a brief break, and then some additional snow showers look to develop mainly south of I-80 during the afternoon before moving out.

GFS Model (GFS Model)

This system will also bring in the coldest air of the season, and we may struggle to even make it above freezing next Monday. We’ll have a better idea of accumulations and timing later this week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.