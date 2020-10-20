Advertisement

Douglas County’s smaller communities closer to CARES Act funds

By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s smaller communities are one step closer to getting their hands on CARES Act funds.

Local leaders approved the first round of funding Tuesday.

While the need outside of Omaha may not be as great -- it’s still very much there.

Waterloo, along with Valley, Ralston, Bennington and Boystown all have applications into the county to get reimbursed for COVID-19 related expenses.

In Waterloo, it’s for everything -- from hand sanitizer to keep people safe in the library to money for police officers to upgrade to an electronic citation system.

It’s also covering hours put-in responding to COVID-19 related calls.

“If we would get a complaint maybe at one of the restaurants or bars, somebody will say there’s too many people here, or people aren’t wearing their masks, or they’re sitting at the bar when you couldn’t have bar seating. So, calls like that we had to check-in on would have been beyond or normal duties," said Waterloo Police Chief Tim Donahue.

Douglas County approved just under $2.5 million in applications Tuesday and expects more to come.

They have a total of $10 million to dole out to these smaller communities compared to the $30 million set aside for Omaha.

When these smaller communities will see the CARES Act funds, the county will be distributing them by reimbursement and there’s no exact date set.

While they can’t pinpoint an exact day these communities will get their reimbursements -- the county says it will likely be sometime before Thanksgiving.

