David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and drizzle kept temperatures chilly all day, only allowing us to warm to the low and mid 40s around the metro. Drizzle finally moved out late this afternoon, but clouds have been stubborn. We may see a few breaks before sunset, but likely not enough to warm us up much more. Clouds may thin out a bit overnight, but should move back in after Midnight with temperatures slowly falling back into the mid 30s by morning.

A little morning sun is possible Wednesday, but clouds quickly roll back in by early afternoon. That will limit our potential to warm, with highs likely in the upper 40s to around 50. Rain chances will be slowly increasing in the afternoon as well, with showers possible after 3pm. Any rain during the afternoon and evening will be on the light side, with only patchy light showers or drizzle expected. Overnight a warm front will push through the area, which could lead to a few isolated thunderstorms.

Rain should taper off Thursday morning as strong south winds take over. That will help to push in a nice jump in temperatures, highs likely reaching the 70s for the metro. However, the warm up does not last! A powerful cold front with crash through Thursday afternoon bringing a sharp cool down. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible as the front rolls through. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out during evening, especially south and east of the metro. Chillier but dry weather settles in for Friday and Saturday.

We are continuing to monitor a chance for a wintry storm system to affect the area Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs potentially in the 30s. With moisture increasing, rain and snow will be possible. It’s still too early to say where the best chance for accumulating snow will be, so stay tuned for updates.

