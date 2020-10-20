Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and drizzle kept temperatures chilly all day, only allowing us to warm to the low and mid 40s around the metro. Drizzle finally moved out late this afternoon, but clouds have been stubborn. We may see a few breaks before sunset, but likely not enough to warm us up much more. Clouds may thin out a bit overnight, but should move back in after Midnight with temperatures slowly falling back into the mid 30s by morning.

A little morning sun is possible Wednesday, but clouds quickly roll back in by early afternoon. That will limit our potential to warm, with highs likely in the upper 40s to around 50. Rain chances will be slowly increasing in the afternoon as well, with showers possible after 3pm. Any rain during the afternoon and evening will be on the light side, with only patchy light showers or drizzle expected. Overnight a warm front will push through the area, which could lead to a few isolated thunderstorms.

Rain should taper off Thursday morning as strong south winds take over. That will help to push in a nice jump in temperatures, highs likely reaching the 70s for the metro. However, the warm up does not last! A powerful cold front with crash through Thursday afternoon bringing a sharp cool down. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible as the front rolls through. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out during evening, especially south and east of the metro. Chillier but dry weather settles in for Friday and Saturday.

We are continuing to monitor a chance for a wintry storm system to affect the area Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs potentially in the 30s. With moisture increasing, rain and snow will be possible. It’s still too early to say where the best chance for accumulating snow will be, so stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chilly this evening, wild weather week ahead

Updated: 59 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Sunday to bring cold and some snow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The first impactful snow of the season for the Omaha Metro appears to be setting up for Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds and drizzle will make it a struggle to warm today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
I expect low clouds to build in during the morning hours leading to some areas of drizzle by mid morning.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Latest News

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

Forecast

Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with a very cold afternoon in store!

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate. A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s.