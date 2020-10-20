Advertisement

Columbus, NE mourns for four who died in house fire

By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters in Columbus say they had not had a fatal fire in years -- but all of that changed early Saturday morning.

The fire claimed the lives of 27-year old Lars Barcel, his four-month-old son Lars Jr., 28-year-old Janell Miller and her six-year-old daughter Natasha Lambrecht all from smoke inhalation when the family home caught fire.

An entire community is mourning the loss.

State Fire marshal investigators say an ember from a wood-burning fireplace started the fire.

“The spark or ember found its way to that cardboard box and caught it on fire, at least that’s what the theory is and from there it spread throughout the home,” said Columbus Fire Department Chief Dan Miller.

“I always remember my parents saying parents are supposed to die before their children and unfortunately when we have circumstances like this when you see a young child hurt or lose their life -- it hits us hard all the way through, whether you have that student in your classroom or not,” said Columbus Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Loeffelholz.

Not only has this tragedy affected the community, but it also affects first responders. Miller says counselors are helping emergency crews that were on the scene.

“One thing we don’t want to do is compartmentalize it -- bury it, take it home, and let it bother us down the road,” he said.

Miller added the entire city will have to work together to get through this tragic event.

“It is a tragedy for the whole community. Columbus is a small town and almost everyone knew that family or members of that family and so it will have a big impact for a long time,” Miller said.

Fire investigators say there were two smoke detectors in the home, but they were not connected to batteries.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Picture from Elkhorn South High School football game sparks controversy

Updated: moments ago
A photo from an Elkhorn South football game is catching people’s attention online.

News

Picture from Elkhorn South High School football game sparks controversy

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
A photo from an Elkhorn South football game is catching people’s attention online.

News

Whistleblower alleges Nebraska officials blocked kennel investigations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Startling allegations that several kennel operators escaped criminal neglect charges because investigations have been blocked.

News

Four die in Columbus, Nebraska fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters in Columbus say they had not had a fatal fire in years -- but all of that changed early Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

Whistle blower says neglect cases blocked

Updated: 1 hour ago
Startling allegations that several kennel operators escaped criminal neglect charges because investigations have been blocked.

News

Top Omaha law enforcement officials reflect on summer protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Top law enforcement officials in the metro came together Monday for a pulse-check on community relations after a rough summer of protests.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

News

Lessons learned after summer of protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
Top law enforcement officials in the metro came together Monday for a pulse-check on community relations after a rough summer of protests.

News

Newest OFD recruit class kicks off new era of training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert welcomed the newest fire recruit class Monday morning inside the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The fire department says 31 people are part of this class which now begins the 12-week training academy. This is the class that was supposed to start in March, but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed it until now.

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.