Boys find, return Papillion woman’s stolen purse three years later

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after some elementary students helped find a purse that was stolen from her three years ago.

The fourth-graders -- Eli Rempe and Yarpe, hand-delivered their find to Mallory Pittman-Morris' front door on Sunday afternoon.

The boys said they want everyone to remember to do the right thing and be kind to your neighbors.

That day, Sam and Eli along with four other friends were playing near a creek at the Papillion Soccer Fields when they found something unexpected.

“So we went down there and there’s a little river that we thought was cool so we walked around and we found a purse,” Eli said.

The purse belonged to Pittman-Morris. She said three years ago she was watching her son play soccer when someone smashed her window and got away with her purse.

“I was just pretty much worried that someone had my identity or was going to use my cards. Luckily, I didn’t have any cash or anything in there but it’s kind of unsettling knowing someone has your stuff," she recalled.

A short distance from where her car was broken into three years ago is the creek the boys were playing near on Sunday.

When they discovered the purse, it was filled with dirty, old credit and gift cards.

Something they thought Pittman-Morris would need back.

“It’s a nice deed. We felt like because she lost all that stuff and it was really important. And my mom says normally it’s a pain to replace credit cards and stuff because she had a lot of cards in there,” the boys said.

Sam and Eli personally delivered the belongings back to Pittman-Morris after a parent helped to find her on Facebook.

“I never thought I was going to see those things again. I told them this stuff has been missing for three years and you could just tell they were glowing with excitement to have found something like that," she said.

It’s a lesson in kindness and doing the right thing, always. Something they hope others do, as well.

“Return it and do the right thing and not do the wrong thing,” the boys said.

“It just restored my faith in humanity, that there’s still good people out there," Pittman-Morris said.

She wanted to make sure the boys were rewarded for doing the right thing, so she gave them candy.

The boys said that was an added bonus -- they were just excited to see her reaction.

