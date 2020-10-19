Advertisement

Top Omaha law enforcement officials reflect on summer protests

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Top law enforcement officials in the metro came together Monday for a pulse-check on community relations after a rough summer of protests.

In late June -- Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer explained some of the things that changed within the department in response to the summer’s protests over social justice -- such as another officer is now duty-bound to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.

He also clarified use of force positions such as a ban on chokeholds -- and the continued ban of putting your knee on someone’s neck.

Monday morning -- the U.S. attorney brought together the leadership from a number of agencies to talk shop.

From the difficulties of recruiting the best and brightest -- to the community relationships -- and how this summer’s protests made them reassess how they do things – and if best practices needed to be refined in any way.

“I know the chief is close to presenting our assessment from this summer - unrest at protests, evaluating things we put in place and we spent months looking at things we did well and what we need to improve on,” said Omaha Deputy Chief of Police Ken Kanger.

“But I think we can do a better job of communicating expectations of not only those who are expressing their first amendment rights, but to establish boundaries. We didn’t do a good job of that. Come assemble and peacefully protest, but as soon as you damage property or attempt or attempt to injure a police officer, those will need to be arrested,” said Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.

Law enforcement also talked about the need and what’s in place now to weed out the bad actors who are officers and deputies -- and the constant of training -- and the push for ongoing dialogue with the community.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

News

Lessons learned after summer of protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
Top law enforcement officials in the metro came together Monday for a pulse-check on community relations after a rough summer of protests.

News

Newest OFD recruit class kicks off new era of training

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert welcomed the newest fire recruit class Monday morning inside the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The fire department says 31 people are part of this class which now begins the 12-week training academy. This is the class that was supposed to start in March, but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed it until now.

News

Chilly start to the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Latest News

News

Heartland Workers Center pushes for minorities to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District could end up playing a key role in determining who will be the next President.

News

Push to get North O, South O residents to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District could end up playing a key role in determining who will be the next President. A nonpartisan push is on to get out its minority voters.

News

New era of training for OFD recruits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert welcomed the newest fire recruit class Monday morning inside the Omaha Public Safety Training Center.

News

Iowa officials declare Gov. Reynolds’ use of $21M pandemic relief funds “not allowable”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' use of $21 million in CARES Act funds was determined to be “not allowable” by state officials, according to a release from the State Auditor’s Office on Monday.

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pete Ricketts gives Nebraska update - Oct. 19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Nebraska

Huskers vs. Wisconsin kickoff time announced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference has announced the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.