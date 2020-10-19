Top Omaha law enforcement officials reflect on summer protests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Top law enforcement officials in the metro came together Monday for a pulse-check on community relations after a rough summer of protests.

In late June -- Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer explained some of the things that changed within the department in response to the summer’s protests over social justice -- such as another officer is now duty-bound to intervene if they witness another officer using excessive force.

He also clarified use of force positions such as a ban on chokeholds -- and the continued ban of putting your knee on someone’s neck.

Monday morning -- the U.S. attorney brought together the leadership from a number of agencies to talk shop.

From the difficulties of recruiting the best and brightest -- to the community relationships -- and how this summer’s protests made them reassess how they do things – and if best practices needed to be refined in any way.

“I know the chief is close to presenting our assessment from this summer - unrest at protests, evaluating things we put in place and we spent months looking at things we did well and what we need to improve on,” said Omaha Deputy Chief of Police Ken Kanger.

“But I think we can do a better job of communicating expectations of not only those who are expressing their first amendment rights, but to establish boundaries. We didn’t do a good job of that. Come assemble and peacefully protest, but as soon as you damage property or attempt or attempt to injure a police officer, those will need to be arrested,” said Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.

Law enforcement also talked about the need and what’s in place now to weed out the bad actors who are officers and deputies -- and the constant of training -- and the push for ongoing dialogue with the community.

