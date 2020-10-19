Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area. Most will likely melt on contact and not cause too many issues as temps will stay above 32 degrees. There could be some areas north of the metro that end up with near 1″ of snow if it falls fast enough.

Monday AM Snow Potential
Monday AM Snow Potential(WOWT)
Chilly Monday Ahead
Chilly Monday Ahead(WOWT)

Otherwise today will be chilly and well below average as highs top out in the mid 40s. Luckily the ESE wind at 5-15 mph won’t be too strong. A little bit more warmth will lead to a few shower and storm chances this week. Some drizzle is possible Tuesday before a few storms enter the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall we are in store for a much busier weather pattern through the end of the month!

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with a very cold afternoon in store!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate. A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s.

Sunday Forecast - Omaha

Updated: 21 hours ago
Wintry mix coming to an end! Mainly a trace in Omaha, but some 1.5" reports in Saunders & Platte Counties. 3 inches in Newman Grove! Roads mainly just wet. Mostly cloudy - some peeks of sun possible midday - today, with COLD highs in the 40s.

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to light snow chance and coldest air of the season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day.

First Alert Day Early Morning Update

Updated: 23 hours ago
A nice burst of snow moving through the Metro, but most roads still appearing just "wet". Snow-covered roads being reported in spots like Columbus and Madison. Warmer south of the Metro. Wintry mix through mid-morning with highs in the 40s!

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT: A cold front is moving through this evening! Rain showers overnight will eventually mix in with some wet snow by early morning. Warm ground temps and air temps above freezing will make any accumulation difficult. Highs just in the 40s Sunday!

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT: Showers are possible as early as this evening, but a better chance arrives tonight into Sunday morning. Some light snow may mix in - but little to no accumulation expected (on grass). Coldest afternoon of the season so far arrives Sunday!

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
We're starting off in the 50s this morning, with highs making a run for 70° this afternoon. We'll be fighting cloud cover both early and late in the day, with some midday sunshine. Gusty at times, with a cold front bringing big changes for Sunday!