Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area. Most will likely melt on contact and not cause too many issues as temps will stay above 32 degrees. There could be some areas north of the metro that end up with near 1″ of snow if it falls fast enough.

Monday AM Snow Potential (WOWT)

Chilly Monday Ahead (WOWT)

Otherwise today will be chilly and well below average as highs top out in the mid 40s. Luckily the ESE wind at 5-15 mph won’t be too strong. A little bit more warmth will lead to a few shower and storm chances this week. Some drizzle is possible Tuesday before a few storms enter the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall we are in store for a much busier weather pattern through the end of the month!

