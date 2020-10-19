Advertisement

Monday Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 227 new cases in Douglas County, 1 death

(MGN)
(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 227 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The community total is now 20,045 cases.

The county also is reporting one new death, a woman over 75 has passed. The total number of deaths is now 215.

There have been 14,282 reported recoveries.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Director's Oct. 14 update

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
