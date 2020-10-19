Advertisement

LIVE AT 10 AM: Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska growth update

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is hosting a press conference to provide an update on the grant programs created by the state to help get Nebraska growing amid the pandemic.

DHHS CEO Dannette Smith and DHHS Director Sheri Dawson will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Chloe Zabel will be talking about the journey of infant loss in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Loss Month.

