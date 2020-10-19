Advertisement

Iowa officials declare Gov. Reynolds’ use of $21M pandemic relief funds “not allowable”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' use of $21 million in CARES Act funds was determined to be “not allowable” by state officials, according to a release from the State Auditor’s Office on Monday.

State Auditor Rob Sand and the Treasury Department’s Inspector General advised Reynolds her decision to use the funds for a new software system for the state was not allowed.

Reynolds was directed to return the money to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and “redeploy them for allowable uses.”

Sand, according to the statement, advised Reynolds using CARES Act monies for “her personal staff was questionable” and could lead to repayments being needed if enough work was not done towards the pandemic’s effects.

“...(Sand) encouraged her to redeploy those dollars to uses that were automatically qualified, such as purchases of PPE, increasing testing capacity or other direct pandemic-mitigation purposes,” the statement reads.

The release included correspondence between the auditor’s office and the department of management, which included the following findings:

Two decisions by the governor’s office regarding how funds were spent did not adhere to restrictions and if not corrected by the end of 2020 will have to be repaid to the federal government.

Such a repayment would result in a net loss to Iowa taxpayers.

Reynolds spent $21 million on Workday, a human resources and accounting computer system which was designed to replace the state’s previous system.

Workday was contracted by the state in 2019 and put on a payment schedule. The governor’s office justified the spending by claiming it would assist state employees by, among other factors, give them flexibility for requesting COVID-related hardship help."

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newest OFD recruit class kicks off new era of training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Mayor Jean Stothert welcomed the newest fire recruit class Monday morning inside the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The fire department says 31 people are part of this class which now begins the 12-week training academy. This is the class that was supposed to start in March, but the Coronavirus pandemic delayed it until now.

Nebraska

Huskers vs. Wisconsin kickoff time announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference has announced the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

Monday Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 227 new cases in Douglas County, 1 death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Gov. Ricketts gives Nebraska growth update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is hosting a press conference to provide an update on the grant programs created by the state to help get Nebraska growing amid the pandemic.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area.

News

Omaha World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

NEW MURAL SHARE ANTIRACISM MESSAGE

Updated: 16 hours ago
A new mural in north downtown depicts a young girl raising her first against racial injustice.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

News

Omaha World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
A World War II veteran celebrated his 101st birthday as safely as possible with family and friends on Sunday.