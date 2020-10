LINCOLN, Neb. – The Big Ten Conference has announced the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The game will air on FS1.

The game will be the Huskers home opener. They play Ohio State this Saturday in Columbus.

That game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. on Fox.

