Heartland Workers Center pushes for minorities to vote

By Tara Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District could end up playing a key role in determining who will be the next President. A nonpartisan push is on to get out its minority voters.

Every night volunteers hit the streets in north and south Omaha, knocking on doors and talking people through the voting process.

“Our campaign is really focused on getting everyone who’s eligible to vote -- to vote,” said Ryan Morrissey with the Heartland Workers Center.

These communities historically have a lower voter turnout. Whether it’s Republican or Democrat, the goal is to get the vote out and they’re not letting COVID get in the way.

“We knock and get as far back as we can in case someone opens the door we can ask them a couple quick, short questions,” said Morrissey.

Including do you plan to vote this year?

Maritza Leovin says she will definitely be voting.

“Especially in this time, we live right now in hard times because this administration doesn’t care about immigrant people,” said Leovin.

Donald McPherson, back in north Omaha, says he’s already voted.

“My family has southern roots and my family basically died - some of them - for trying to vote. Voting has always been essential to my family,” said McPherson.

Now these people going door-to-door certainly aren’t alone in their efforts, the voters I spoke with today say they too are doing their part to get out the vote

Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District typically sides with the Republican Presidential Candidate. The last time it went to a Democrat was in 2008 when Barack Obama narrowly won here in the metro.

