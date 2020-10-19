Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burst of snow for some this morning, mainly just north of the I-80 corridor. Snowfall amount over 4 inches fell in a very narrow stripe, making for a very wintry start to the day. Across the metro, we saw some flurries but accumulating snow was hard to come by. Clouds have kept temperatures cool, only topping out in the mid 40s. Where there is snow on the ground, temperatures have been held to the 30s. More clouds are expected overnight, but we should be rain and snow free tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Showers perhaps mixed with snow are possible in far northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa, staying away from the metro.

More clouds are expected on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cool side. There may be some patchy drizzle during the late morning into the early afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are expected late in the day, allowing temperatures to warm slightly into the low 50s. However if drizzle is more widespread or prolonged than expected, it will stay cooler.

A strong storm system will approach the area on Wednesday. We will stay on the cool side of the storm for most of Wednesday, but a warm front lifting into the area Wednesday afternoon night will bring a chance for showers and perhaps evening some rumbles of thunder during the overnight hours. The front will lift north of the area Thursday morning, with strong south winds taking over. That will bump temperatures into the mid and even upper 70s for much of the area. A few 80 degree readings can’t be ruled out! However the warm up is short lived as a cold front pushes through by evening bringing a chance for thunderstorms, some of which may be on the stronger side. Rain should end by Friday morning.

Chill weather will take over the fore remainder of the week in to the weekend. A potentially wintry system may affect the area late in the weekend into next week. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

Chilly start to the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
A snowy start to the day for those north of the metro. A quieter forecast tonight but the chilly start to the week continues.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Melting mix and snow to start the day. Chilly start to a chilly week.

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting the day with some snow showers moving through the area.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday.

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s.

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
After a snowy start, it's been a COLD October day. We'll drop down into the low to mid-30s tonight, with another chance of a light wintry mix mainly north of Omaha early Monday. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper-40s. Some warming this week!

Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with a very cold afternoon in store!

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
By Mallory Schnell
Scattered showers will mix in with some wet snow by early Sunday morning as cold air continues to infiltrate. A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s.

Sunday Forecast - Omaha

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
Wintry mix coming to an end! Mainly a trace in Omaha, but some 1.5" reports in Saunders & Platte Counties. 3 inches in Newman Grove! Roads mainly just wet. Mostly cloudy - some peeks of sun possible midday - today, with COLD highs in the 40s.

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to light snow chance and coldest air of the season

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
Sunday, October 18th is a First Alert Day.

First Alert Day Early Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
A nice burst of snow moving through the Metro, but most roads still appearing just "wet". Snow-covered roads being reported in spots like Columbus and Madison. Warmer south of the Metro. Wintry mix through mid-morning with highs in the 40s!

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT: A cold front is moving through this evening! Rain showers overnight will eventually mix in with some wet snow by early morning. Warm ground temps and air temps above freezing will make any accumulation difficult. Highs just in the 40s Sunday!