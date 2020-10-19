David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burst of snow for some this morning, mainly just north of the I-80 corridor. Snowfall amount over 4 inches fell in a very narrow stripe, making for a very wintry start to the day. Across the metro, we saw some flurries but accumulating snow was hard to come by. Clouds have kept temperatures cool, only topping out in the mid 40s. Where there is snow on the ground, temperatures have been held to the 30s. More clouds are expected overnight, but we should be rain and snow free tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Showers perhaps mixed with snow are possible in far northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa, staying away from the metro.

More clouds are expected on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cool side. There may be some patchy drizzle during the late morning into the early afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds are expected late in the day, allowing temperatures to warm slightly into the low 50s. However if drizzle is more widespread or prolonged than expected, it will stay cooler.

A strong storm system will approach the area on Wednesday. We will stay on the cool side of the storm for most of Wednesday, but a warm front lifting into the area Wednesday afternoon night will bring a chance for showers and perhaps evening some rumbles of thunder during the overnight hours. The front will lift north of the area Thursday morning, with strong south winds taking over. That will bump temperatures into the mid and even upper 70s for much of the area. A few 80 degree readings can’t be ruled out! However the warm up is short lived as a cold front pushes through by evening bringing a chance for thunderstorms, some of which may be on the stronger side. Rain should end by Friday morning.

Chill weather will take over the fore remainder of the week in to the weekend. A potentially wintry system may affect the area late in the weekend into next week. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

