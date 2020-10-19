Countdown to Kickoff: What it means to be a captain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers voted five players 2020 team captains. Some were captains last year, some were not. Some were highly recruited players, some were not. What they all do have in common though is a responsibility to lead and a passion to work for others.

The five are defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Collin Miller and wide receiver Kade Warner.

“They’ve all done a good job leading. There’s a lot of times this offseason where the coaches haven’t been able to be involved and the players had to step up and do a lot of things. It’s not just these five, I think there’s a lot of guys that the team look to as leaders. A lot of players on our team that got votes, but these five were out in front in the voting and I think the players respect them and look to them as leaders,” said Head Coach Scott Frost.

Worth noting, Martinez earned the role while he was involved in a high profile position battle. He remained a leader despite adversity, pushed by Luke McCaffrey.

