Union Omaha wins on the road against Greenville

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha got a big win on the road against Greenville Triumph SC on Sunday as they approach the end of the regular season.

The Owls won by a final of 2-1 off of goals from Christian Molina and Evan Conway.

Rashid Nuhu came up big in goal again for Omaha.

The team plays its final regular season game at Werner Park next Saturday against Fort Lauderdale.

