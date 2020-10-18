Advertisement

Sunday Oct. 18 COVID-19 update: 229 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the week’s positivity rate to 15.4 percent.

The community total is now 19,818 cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 214.

There have been 14,244 reported recoveries.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Director's Oct. 14 update

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 17 COVID-19 update
Oct. 16 COVID-19 update
Oct. 15 COVID-19 update
Oct. 14 COVID-19 update
Oct. 13 COVID-19 update
Oct. 12 COVID-19 update
Oct. 11COVID-19 update
Oct. 10 COVID-19 update
Oct. 9 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.

Coronavirus

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn’t see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: 372 new cases in Douglas County, newest daily high total since Friday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Gov. Ricketts unrolls new DHM for Nebraska to head off ‘dangerous phase’

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and public health leaders are planning an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: 305 new cases in Douglas County, 5 deaths

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.