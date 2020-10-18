Police investigating early morning shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

The first happening at 12:35 a.m. near 66th and Fowler St. When OPD arrived, they found 51-year-old Pa Shwe with a gunshot wound.

According to OPD, Shwe was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shwe said he was driving home when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

A few hours later at 3:19 a.m. OPD was called to 37th & Ida St. where they found 51-year-old Terrell Lindsay with a gunshot wound.

Lindsay said he was walking near McMillian Middle School when an unknown suspect in a gray Chevy Malibu shot him.

According to OPD, Lindsay walked to a home to call for help and he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD is looking for suspects in both shootings.

