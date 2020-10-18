Advertisement

New north downtown mural spreads message against racial injustice

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new mural in north downtown depicts a young girl raising her first against racial injustice.

The girl in the painting is seven-year-old Zuri Jensen and she went from viral photo to immortalized in the painting after taking part in Omaha equality protests this summer.

Zuri and her family went to 72nd and Dodge Streets along with thousands of others to stand for racial justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A picture was taken of her standing fist raised on top of her dad’s car.

It garnered local attention and even was shared by U.S. Senator and Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.

The picture was first a print before this massive mural was installed.

Zuri has always been interested in civil rights and say’s she was inspired by other activists.

“I was like, well I’m just like Catherine Johnson, and I asked, ‘mom, is this just like Martin Luther King?’ And she said yeah, and I was like, well, can I raise my first up and she was like sure. It feels mind-blowing and amazing," she said.

The installation is now permanent.

