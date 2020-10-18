Mallory’s Sunday Forecast - Wintry mix moving out with a very cold afternoon in store!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are waking up to a wintry mix early Sunday morning! The rain/snow line has really ridden the I-80 corridor through the overnight hours. We could see some light accumulation in grassy areas (less than an inch), primarily north of the Metro, but it won’t stick around long. Roads could still be slick in spots, especially northwest of Omaha, early Sunday morning.

Sunday, October 18th (WOWT)

Wintry mix should move out by mid-morning, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around.

A First Alert Day remains in effect Sunday, with high temperatures not making it out of the 40s. But – with temperatures in the 40s – any snow that has accumulated should melt quickly. Today will mark the coldest day of the season so farm and the coldest we’ve been since mid-April! Clouds will likely stick around, with decreasing winds.

Another very light precipitation chance arrives early Monday, but any accumulation will likely stay north of us. Highs will try to hit 50° Monday, with mid to upper-50s moving in Tuesday and Wednesday.

