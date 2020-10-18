Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain showers transitioned to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially for areas north of the Omaha Metro. In Omaha, we saw a rain/sleet mix, before precipitation transitioned into all snow. Any notable accumulations were primarily northwest of Omaha, with most of the snow in the metro melting as it reached the ground – outside of a trace on grassy surfaces.

Most of the appreciable snowfall occurred northwest of Omaha (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies dominated the rest of Sunday, with just a few hours of sunshine relief. Temperatures were the coldest in 6 months (!) with highs in the 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Polk, York, Butler, Seward, Saline, Lancaster, and Gage Counties tonight through mid-morning Monday.

Freeze warning tonight through 9 AM Monday (WOWT)

Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday. The best chance for light snow remains north of Omaha, where a trace to ½ inch of accumulation looks possible. Dry air should really undercut totals.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s. Temperatures in the 50s return Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance for storms – and warm highs in the 70s – moving in for Thursday!

Temperatures then plummet yet again for the second-half of the 10-day forecast (Friday onward).

Up and down temperatures the next 5 days! (WOWT)

