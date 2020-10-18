Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cold and cloudy start to the workweek with light precip chances

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain showers transitioned to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially for areas north of the Omaha Metro. In Omaha, we saw a rain/sleet mix, before precipitation transitioned into all snow. Any notable accumulations were primarily northwest of Omaha, with most of the snow in the metro melting as it reached the ground – outside of a trace on grassy surfaces.

Most of the appreciable snowfall occurred northwest of Omaha
Most of the appreciable snowfall occurred northwest of Omaha(WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies dominated the rest of Sunday, with just a few hours of sunshine relief. Temperatures were the coldest in 6 months (!) with highs in the 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Polk, York, Butler, Seward, Saline, Lancaster, and Gage Counties tonight through mid-morning Monday.

Freeze warning tonight through 9 AM Monday
Freeze warning tonight through 9 AM Monday(WOWT)

Another chance for wintry weather arrives overnight and into early Monday. The best chance for light snow remains north of Omaha, where a trace to ½ inch of accumulation looks possible. Dry air should really undercut totals.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-40s. Temperatures in the 50s return Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance for storms – and warm highs in the 70s – moving in for Thursday!

Temperatures then plummet yet again for the second-half of the 10-day forecast (Friday onward).

Up and down temperatures the next 5 days!
Up and down temperatures the next 5 days!(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

